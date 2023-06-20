Oelwein building deemed safe for residents return after falling bricks caused evacuation

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents have returned to their apartments in the historic Oelwein building that was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after numerous bricks fell from the facade at the front entrance.

City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger confirmed residents were allowed to return to Hotel Mealey, a 125-year-old, four-story, brick apartment building, after a structural engineer inspected the building and found it to be safe on Monday.

The temporary evacuation happened Sunday after an initial structural assessment found a number of large cracks and structural issues in the interior.

Mulfinger said the front entrance to the building remains closed, along with the street nearby. A major portion of the facade will need to be repaired.

The building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

