No break in warm temperatures for a while

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The stagnation in our weather pattern is in full effect for a few more days, so expect more of the same ahead.

That means lots of sunshine, generally lighter winds, and temperatures that will be above normal. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s over the next few days, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Dew points fell into the 50s later on Monday and will likely stay there for the next few days, too. This will at least take a bit of the edge off of the heat at times, but will also contribute to the limited chances for rain in the near future.

Our air quality is one thing to keep an eye on over the next few days amid this stagnant weather pattern. Ozone levels jumped in the afternoon on Monday and are projected to do so during the afternoon today. This will likely push the Air Quality Index into the “orange” category, indicating that it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have a respiratory condition, including more common ones like asthma, you may experience various symptoms today during the late afternoon and evening. Coughing, chest congestion, and other related effects are possible. Consider limiting strenuous outdoor activities while the AQI stays elevated.

Concerns over ozone concentrations have come up this summer in eastern Iowa, and First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson helps explain why.

Our weather pattern will get moving again a bit toward the end of the week, as a storm system finally approaches from the west. This will draw in somewhat more moist air by then, and could lead to a chance of showers and storms. The most likely time period for this would be Saturday night into parts of Sunday. While I’ll have my fingers crossed for substantial rainfall from this, current indications are that it may be somewhat spotty.

Temperatures behind that storm system will fall a bit early next week into the mid 80s, before a gradual warm-up toward the middle of next week. That’s when another slight chance for showers and storms returns.

