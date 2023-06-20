Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 51-year-old Marion woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash early Tuesday morning in New Hampton.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened at Highway 63 and Mission Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

The woman was reportedly driving an SUV southbound on Highway 63 when deputies said she crossed over the centerline while on a curve in the roadway, crossing into oncoming traffic.

The SUV collided head-on with a semi heading northbound.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was then taken to the hospital. Officials have not given an update on her condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

