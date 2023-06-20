Show You Care
Local medical officials share their knowledge during Wound Care Awareness Month

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wound Care Awareness Month has only been recognized for the past 10 years. But the number of people who are suffering continues to grow.

Tanya Erickson sees a range of patients with chronic wounds almost on a daily basis at Mercy Iowa City. Recently, one patient was able to remind her just how important her knowledge on wound care and healing is. On the last day of treatment, the patient’s mother gave the Wound and Vein Center a painting, symbolizing the life-saving care they were able to give to her daughter.

“This painting was presented to our clinic when we healed a patient. Her mother is a painter and she brought this painting in on the last day,” said Erickson.

It was a symbol of their gratitude. Gestures like this remind everyone who works to help wound patients why it’s so important to raise awareness on the care they offer.

“There’s a lot of people out in the world living with these chronic wounds and sometimes they feel alone, sometimes they feel like they don’t have anybody they can turn to,” said Wound and Vein Center Program Director, Julie Adam.

There are approximately 7-million people across the US that have chronic wounds. Care providers often see people long after they initially need treatment.

“We want to get the word out that there is a place that you can go, there is healing to be had and there are professionals who specialize in healing wounds,” said Adam. “We just want people to get the care that they need and get back to life they want to live.”

