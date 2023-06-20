Show You Care
Kids participate in first responder camp in Dubuque

Kids in Dubuque got the chance to take part in a first responder camp on Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The event, which ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., taught kids about different areas of the field from fighting fires, crime scene investigations, and even repelling down the side of a building.

“There is a lot of activities,” School Resource Officer Mark Lorenzen said. “They get to learn how to use fire extinguishers and get to watch fires be put out with those, repelling and getting to do water work with the hoses. They get to go in the burn house and see, you know, how actual firefighters get trained. But also the police stuff too. They get to do crime scene investigations and other police related items as well. So it’s an all around kind of a really hands-on, fun day for everybody.”

