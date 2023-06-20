Show You Care
ITC Midwest moves headquarters to Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ITC Midwest is establishing its headquarters in the redeveloping Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids, the company said Tuesday.

ITC Midwest is the regional transmission company that owns and operates the regional, high-voltage power grid.

The company said it recently purchased its new facility, because it offered additional space for employees as the company grows, but also because the location will give it permanent roots in the community.

“The Westdale Mall area has become a major economic hub in Cedar Rapids, and it provides the perfect environment for ITC Midwest’s new company headquarters,” said ITC Midwest President Dusky Terry. “Our decision to purchase a newer building with space configured for a modern office environment reinforces our decision to plant roots and maintain permanent headquarters in Cedar Rapids.”

The company also said the move will result in cost-saving as the new location offers easy access to partner suppliers.

The two largest utilities served by ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy and Central Iowa Power Cooperative, are also located in Cedar Rapids.

The new location features a single-floor, open-office layout. ITC Midwest employs 115 people, with more than 80 of them at its Cedar Rapids headquarters.

