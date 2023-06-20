Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa lawmakers work to improve internet access across the state

Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is set to announce legislation to improve Internet access across the state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is set to announce legislation to improve Internet access across the state.

Iowa currently ranks 45th for broadband access in the U.S., with about one-third of the state is in a broadband desert.

Nunn will hold a press conference with Mercy One staff to discuss how improving broadband can help provide telehealth services to rural areas.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced more than $148 million dollars in grant money to improve broadband services.

It comes from the Capital Project Fund through the Treasury Department.

Money is available to internet service providers to work in newly established Broadband Intervention Zones.

Through public feedback, these were found to be the areas most in need of broadband expansion.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

Latest News

A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month.
Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month
A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month.
Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month
Police officers say a 16-year-old is charged after a chase with Cedar Falls police.
Teen charged after police chase in Cedar Falls
The ACLU of Iowa said it will address the action it's taking in response to some Iowa...
ACLU of Iowa to hold news conference over drag show ordinances