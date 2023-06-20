Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month, according to a listing on the real estate website RI Marketplace.

The Iowa City Marketplace is located in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street.

The listing shows the starting bid is $5 million.

It also says the center is 81 percent occupied, with an estimated yearly income of nearly $2 million.

An online auction is set for July 17-19.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.