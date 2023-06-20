Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month, according to a listing on the real estate website RI Marketplace.
The Iowa City Marketplace is located in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street.
The listing shows the starting bid is $5 million.
It also says the center is 81 percent occupied, with an estimated yearly income of nearly $2 million.
An online auction is set for July 17-19.
