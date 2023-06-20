Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month

A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month, according to a listing on the real estate website RI Marketplace.

The Iowa City Marketplace is located in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street.

The listing shows the starting bid is $5 million.

It also says the center is 81 percent occupied, with an estimated yearly income of nearly $2 million.

An online auction is set for July 17-19.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

Latest News

A shopping center in Iowa City is set to go up for sale next month.
Iowa City shopping center to go up for sale next month
Police officers say a 16-year-old is charged after a chase with Cedar Falls police.
Teen charged after police chase in Cedar Falls
Iowa lawmakers work to improve internet access across the state
The ACLU of Iowa said it will address the action it's taking in response to some Iowa...
ACLU of Iowa to hold news conference over drag show ordinances