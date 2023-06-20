Iowa City man charged with sexual abuse, drug distribution for November 2022 incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse, for a November 2022 incident in which police say he gave drugs to a 13-year-old he met at a convenience store.

In a criminal complaint, Iowa City police said Stephen Ross, 26, and another person not named in the complaint had been talking to a 13-year-old girl at an Iowa City convenience store when she got in the vehicle with them.

They went to another store, where Ross bought alcohol. Security video shows Ross getting into the back seat with the victim.

Police said the victim reported the men gave her drugs and alcohol, and then one of them held her down and forced her to have sex with him while the other was in the front seat, before they swapped places and the other suspect did the same.

They then went back to the convenience store and dropped her off.

Lab results showed the victim was positive for cocaine. A sexual assault kit was used and DNA was found.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.