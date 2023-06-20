Firefighters respond to car fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews are working to put out a car fire in Cedar Rapids Monday evening.

First responders confirmed they were called to the area near Boyson Road and C Avenue for a sedan that was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire. Officials have not said how the fire started.

