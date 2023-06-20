Show You Care
Fairfield teen who pleaded guilty to murder asks for sentencing delay

Attorneys say it's a race against the clock in the sentencing of one of the two teens who killed a Fairfield Spanish teacher.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys say it’s a race against the clock in the sentencing of one of the two teens who killed a Fairfield Spanish teacher.

Nohema Graber was reported missing in November 2021. Her body was found the next day in a park.

Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the crime, pleaded guilty to first degree murder charges in April.

He told the court the other teen, Willard Miller, asked him to help kill Graber because she gave him a poor grade in class.

They followed her to the park and hit her with a baseball bat several times.

He’s set to be sentenced in August, but his attorneys asked the court to delay sentencing until October, because a psychiatrist, who is set to testify at the hearing, isn’t available in August.

The state filed a motion against delaying the sentencing, saying Graber’s widower wishes to make a victim impact statement at the hearing. He’s facing a terminal illness, and the state says it’s unclear if he will survive until October.

A judge set a hearing on the matter for next month.

Willard Miller is the other teen who pleaded guilty to killing Graber. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

He’s set to be sentenced in August.

