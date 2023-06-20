Show You Care
ACLU of Iowa to hold news conference over drag show ordinances

The ACLU of Iowa said it will address the action it's taking in response to some Iowa communities and their ordinances on drag shows.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The ACLU of Iowa said it will address the action it’s taking in response to some Iowa communities and their ordinances on drag shows.

The group said the ordinances unconstitutionally include the performances as “adult entertainment” with accompanying restrictions.

A virtual news conference is set for Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

It comes after Iowa lawmakers tried to pass a bill banning minors from attending drag shows in the state.

It failed this past legislative session.

The group said they planned to discuss communities in Dyersville, Eagle Grove, Grinnell, Knoxville, Newton, Pella and Waukee.

