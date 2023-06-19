Tribute to Heroes: Jessica Camacho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Helping people understand their rights, and how they can fight against discrimination - that’s one of the priorities of Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission.

“Often by the time someone reaches us, they’ve been discriminated against so many times,” said Jessica Camacho.

Jessica Camacho began working as a civil rights investigator for the CRCRC one year ago.

“An eye-opening experience for me,” she said.

Before this job, Camacho was a teacher for 15 years, campaigning for equity in education. Camacho says the civil rights investigator job allows her to advocate for her students, their families and community members.

“It’s often times those things that aren’t fair, are you being treated differently than somebody, are the rules different for you than they are for somebody else, if they are then that’s discrimination,” said Jessica Camacho.

The CRCRC is a neutral, fact-finding law enforcement agency enforcing anti-discrimination law. Camacho says you don’t need a lawyer or money to utilize it.

“I think there’s a lot of things happening to people, and they don’t know where to go. Our goal is to be able to enforce the codes of Cedar Rapids I think that’s super important for a lot of people to know,” she said.

A passionate advocate for people, Camacho says the Tribute to Heroes recognition is a proud honor, which is also hard for her to accept.

“I very much appreciate the honor of getting this award, but I also know there’s people out there that every day are heroes based on what they have to do just to survive, and I want to bring that to light too,” said the civil rights investigator.

