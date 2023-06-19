Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tribute to Heroes: Jessica Camacho

Helping people understand their rights, and how they can fight against discrimination - that’s one of the priorities of Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission.
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Helping people understand their rights, and how they can fight against discrimination - that’s one of the priorities of Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission.

“Often by the time someone reaches us, they’ve been discriminated against so many times,” said Jessica Camacho.

Jessica Camacho began working as a civil rights investigator for the CRCRC one year ago.

“An eye-opening experience for me,” she said.

Before this job, Camacho was a teacher for 15 years, campaigning for equity in education. Camacho says the civil rights investigator job allows her to advocate for her students, their families and community members.

“It’s often times those things that aren’t fair, are you being treated differently than somebody, are the rules different for you than they are for somebody else, if they are then that’s discrimination,” said Jessica Camacho.

The CRCRC is a neutral, fact-finding law enforcement agency enforcing anti-discrimination law. Camacho says you don’t need a lawyer or money to utilize it.

“I think there’s a lot of things happening to people, and they don’t know where to go. Our goal is to be able to enforce the codes of Cedar Rapids I think that’s super important for a lot of people to know,” she said.

A passionate advocate for people, Camacho says the Tribute to Heroes recognition is a proud honor, which is also hard for her to accept.

“I very much appreciate the honor of getting this award, but I also know there’s people out there that every day are heroes based on what they have to do just to survive, and I want to bring that to light too,” said the civil rights investigator.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Helping people understand their rights, and how they can fight against discrimination - that’s...
Tribute to Heroes: Jessica Camacho
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.
Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found