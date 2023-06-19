Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Three police officers are recovering after an attack during a domestic abuse investigation in Des Moines on Sunday.

Police said the officers responded to a home in the 7300 block of Southwest 15th Street at around 12:30 p.m. when a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, Pierce Cruz, wouldn’t leave.

He had left by the time officers arrived, but later returned.

Police said when they arrested him, Cruz stabbed one officer in the thigh, kicked another officer in the face, and bit a third officer.

Neighbors say it took several officers to detain Cruz.

“Next thing you know, we seen him drag him out in the front yard, and I’d say probably 10–12 officers were around him,” said Rob Harsh, who lives just a few houses away.

Police said the officers’ injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

They have not yet released the officers’ names.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.