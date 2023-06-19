Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation

Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI)  - Three police officers are recovering after an attack during a domestic abuse investigation in Des Moines on Sunday.

Police said the officers responded to a home in the 7300 block of Southwest 15th Street at around 12:30 p.m. when a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, Pierce Cruz, wouldn’t leave.

He had left by the time officers arrived, but later returned.

Police said when they arrested him, Cruz stabbed one officer in the thigh, kicked another officer in the face, and bit a third officer.

Neighbors say it took several officers to detain Cruz.

“Next thing you know, we seen him drag him out in the front yard, and I’d say probably 10–12 officers were around him,” said Rob Harsh, who lives just a few houses away.

Police said the officers’ injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

They have not yet released the officers’ names.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.
Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster