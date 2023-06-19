Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy bears.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland enlisted a number of teddy bears to help test out a new roller coaster at its theme park last week.

The park in Altoona shared video of the pink and blue bears clutching smaller teddy bears while riding the new Flying Viking ride.

Adventureland says you can win these cute bears at Center Ring in County Fair games at the theme park.

The ride is set to open later this month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Working Iowa: MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities
People across the country and here in eastern Iowa are holding events Monday commemorating...
Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth