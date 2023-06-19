Sigourney pitcher piling up strikeouts, rarely giving up free bases

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sigourney’s Carly Goodwin has pitched 72 innings this season and struck out a whopping 182 batters. The junior said her offseason helped take her game to a whole other level.

“My pitches have gotten a lot better. My command of the strike zone has gotten a lot better and I just am able to throw a lot more pitches and different counts,” Goodwin. “Just to get them swinging, I think that’s really working,” she added.

In the Savages 16-0 victory over Belle Plaine, Goodwin picked up her 800th career strikeout.

“To our team, they don’t expect her to strike everybody out. They expect - and we teach that, to expect the ball that they are going to play, but on the other hand, they are so excited when she does,” Sigourney softball head coach Shelly Streigle said.

Goodwin’s impressive numbers don’t stop there. She boasts a 0.39 ERA and it took her 14 games to finally give up her first and only walk of the season. What impresses her head coach most when dealing on the diamond, is her poise.

“I really like how if she doesn’t get a call that she really wants, that she doesn’t usually respond or anything. She might turn around and smile at her outfield or something, but she does not let other people know that they get to her,” Streigle said.

Goodwin said she feels more relaxed this season after committing in the fall to play softball for the University of Northern Iowa.

“I think that took a lot of pressure off my shoulders. It allowed me to relax and really focus on what I need to do to get better. No pressure at all. I can just go out there and do my thing. I think that’s really led to a lot more confidence,” Goodwin said.

Another aspect of the Savages game that lets Goodwin stay loose, is the team’s offense. Sigourney has outscored their opponents by a margin of 184-21. Goodwin is second on the team in hits, with a .491 batting average.

“We talk about early, often and hitting it hard. They really are,” Streigle said.

“Knowing that they have my back, they can rely on me and our team is hitting the crap out of the ball, it’s awesome. It just makes you more relaxed when you know your team has got your back,” Goodwin added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.