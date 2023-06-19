One injured in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Linn County on Monday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1000 block of Mount Vernon Road at about 4:35 p.m.

First responders said the driver of a Toyota Prius was heading westbound on Mount Vernon Road when the vehicle went into the ditch, vaulted a driveway and hit a mailbox before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver, who was cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.