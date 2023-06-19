Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One injured in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon

One person was injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Linn...
One person was injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Linn County on Monday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Linn County on Monday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1000 block of Mount Vernon Road at about 4:35 p.m.

First responders said the driver of a Toyota Prius was heading westbound on Mount Vernon Road when the vehicle went into the ditch, vaulted a driveway and hit a mailbox before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver, who was cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Opera celebrated Juneteenth Monday, showcasing a free performance for the...
Cedar Rapids Opera celebrates Juneteenth with free performance
Oelwein residents hope for the best as they await more information on damaged apartment building
Oelwein residents hope for the best as they await more information on damaged apartment building
Oelwein residents hope for the best as they await more information on damaged apartment building
Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center