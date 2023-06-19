Show You Care
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) -At least six people are dead and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S. The shootings — in suburban Chicago, Washington state, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore — follow a surge of violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.

They disagree over the cause. The violence could be due to the prevalence of guns in America, less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses.

