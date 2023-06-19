Jo Daviess Man was sent to the hospital following a motorcycle crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Illinois (KCRG) -A 73-year-old Jo Daviess County man is hurt after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a ditch. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on South Pleasant Hill Road , about a fourth mile north of West Reusch Road in rural Elizabeth.

Officials say the man drove over a knoll and down a hill, into an unmarked and newly seal coated roadway in Elizabeth Township. That’s when officials say he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a ditch. The man was ejected in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

