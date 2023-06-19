Show You Care
Iowa City picnic celebrates Juneteenth & Fathers Day

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Iowa City are also celebrating Juneteenth today, combining it with Fathers Day celebrations in their neighborhood.

The Community Foundation of Johnson County hosted the picnic in Wetherby Park today where people played yard games and listened to music.

Organizers say that this event brings people together and shows the best side of the neighborhood.

Frederick Newell the Lead Pastor at the Purpose Place said “Matter of fact most people always talk negative about this side of our community but look at how many wonderful amazing people are here.”

The actual holiday of Juneteenth is tomorrow.

And celebrations Iowa City will continue, with the final event being on Tuesday.

