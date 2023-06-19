Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hot and dry this week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weather goes this is a very boring week.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The sky through Friday remains mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the 60s. Dewpoints are expected to hover in the 50s, lower than Monday, giving us a break from the mugginess we felt.

June rainfall and departure from normal
June rainfall and departure from normal(KCRG)

Rain is much needed across eastern Iowa with the only chance, a scattered chance, this week arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday, June 19, 2023
No rain is expected in the next five days.
After wet end to weekend, dry weather returns for several days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, June 19