Hot and dry this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weather goes this is a very boring week.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The sky through Friday remains mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the 60s. Dewpoints are expected to hover in the 50s, lower than Monday, giving us a break from the mugginess we felt.

June rainfall and departure from normal (KCRG)

Rain is much needed across eastern Iowa with the only chance, a scattered chance, this week arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. Have a great night.

