Hot and dry conditions settle in for a while

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A stagnant weather pattern redevelops over the next several days, giving us consistent conditions for a while.

The consistency contains hot temperatures during the day, relatively close to normal lows at night, and nearly no precipitation for most of the week. The only wrinkle in that forecast today is the very patchy fog we may experience this morning, which will quickly diminish after the sun comes up. A few scattered pop-up clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Similar temperatures will be seen throughout the work week, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Dew points, at least, will stay relatively low for most of these days. This gives the heat at little bit less of an edge than you might otherwise expect at times for an Iowa summer. This will also be a factor in keeping us dry throughout the week, too.

Eventually, moisture makes something of a return which coincides with a storm system approaching later this weekend. This gives us our next chance for some showers and storms, starting on Saturday night into Sunday. Hopefully, we can see another bout of beneficial rainfall from this.

Slightly cooler air returns behind this system, with highs in the mid 80s by early next week. A slight chance for scattered storms will be present on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.