Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of bricks fell onto the sidewalk on Sunday morning.

Police said the amount of bricks that fell from the building necessitated a structural assessment by the city of Oelwein and the Oelwein Inspections Department.

The area around the 125-year-old, four-story, brick apartment building known as Hotel Mealey, located in the 100 block of South Frederick, is blocked off as the City works to inspect the building.

On Sunday, inspectors found a number of large cracks in other areas, along with structural issues in the interior of the building.

Police said residents were able to gather a few items before being evacuated to a gathering location a block away at the American Legion.

The City said the owner of the property has cooperated and has temporarily relocated tenants that didn’t have a place to stay. Some were taken to local hotels.

Roads and alleyways around the building have been closed as inspections continue.

The building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

A structural engineer is expected to be on site on Monday.

