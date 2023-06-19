Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country and here in eastern Iowa are holding events Monday to commemorate Juneteenth.

The day honors the freeing of slaves in Texas in 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In Cedar Rapids, the African American of Museum of Iowa will wrap up a series of programs, which started on June 10, leading up to Monday’s federal holiday.

On Monday night, the museum will host a virtual premiere of an interview with the 1619 Freedom School. It starts at 7 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Opera will perform in honor of Juneteenth on Monday.

It will hold its third free community event with the public world premiere of Charlie and the Wolf.

The show is at the Cedar Rapids Public Library at 1 p.m.

