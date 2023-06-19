Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth

People across the country and here in eastern Iowa are holding events Monday commemorating Juneteenth.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country and here in eastern Iowa are holding events Monday to commemorate Juneteenth.

The day honors the freeing of slaves in Texas in 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In Cedar Rapids, the African American of Museum of Iowa will wrap up a series of programs, which started on June 10, leading up to Monday’s federal holiday.

On Monday night, the museum will host a virtual premiere of an interview with the 1619 Freedom School. It starts at 7 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Opera will perform in honor of Juneteenth on Monday.

It will hold its third free community event with the public world premiere of Charlie and the Wolf.

The show is at the Cedar Rapids Public Library at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster