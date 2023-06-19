Dubuque explores Black history to mark Juneteenth

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Juneteenth celebrations continue in eastern Iowa ahead of the holiday on Monday. On Sunday in Dubuque, those celebrations took the form of a history lesson.

About 50 people met the Dubuque Museum of Art for a presentation on local Black history coupled with a walking tour.

The chair of the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, R. S. S. Stewart, said focusing on history was a fitting way to honor Juneteenth by putting the spotlight on stories that haven’t always gotten the most attention.

”I think it’s just part of making history about everyone. So much of history has been dominated by certain narratives. And just to try and say that, really, history should include the history of all Americans,” said Stewart.

Stewart added that Juneteenth celebrations in Dubuque have grown.

“It started out as just a one-day Saturday event when they started doing events about 10 to 15 years ago, and now it’s become three days,” said Stewart.

Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in 2021.

While recognition for the holiday has grown, several people TV9 spoke with on Sunday pointed out many celebrated long before it became a national holiday.

“Juneteenth here, we’ve been celebrating for a lot of years,” said Ernest Jackson, who came out for the event. “I understand, you know, nationally, a lot of the population is not really clear. But that’s not our experience here.”

Sunday’s event focused on history, and Anthony Allen, another community member who attended the event, emphasized how important that focus is. He adding the scars from the country’s past are still very visible. “We had an incident with one of our schools,” he said, referencing a video showing a staff member using a racial slur toward a student earlier this month at Hempstead High School.

Allen says stories like the one at Hempstead are what make a history lesson a perfect way to mark Juneteenth, a celebration from the past about freedom but also, he said, a time that serves as a reminder that there’s work left to be done.

“It goes back to the old saying that either you’re part of the problem or you’re part of the solution,” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.