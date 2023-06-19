Show You Care
Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened to blow up St. Luke’s Birth Center in Cedar Rapids and then led them on a car chase on Friday.

In a criminal complaint, police said they were called to St. Luke’s Birth Care Center, at 150 11th Street NE, where Brandon Burkett allegedly made the threat while talking to nursing staff about his newborn baby.

Police said Burkett has previously been warned about trespassing at the medical center.

Burkett is charged with eluding while exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more, interference with official acts and threatening a place with an incendiary or explosive device, among other charges.

