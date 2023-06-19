Cedar Rapids Opera celebrates Juneteenth with free performance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Opera celebrated Juneteenth Monday, showcasing a free performance for the community.

Members performed “Charlie and the Wolf” at the public library.

The performance centered around 18th Century composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and 1940′s and 1950′s saxophonist Charlie Parker.

Organizers said the show is a way to remind people we all play the same notes, just interpret them differently.

“So opera really is the total art form,” Stage Director Chad Sonka said. “It’s the synthesis of everything visual and vocal and textual, so it’s a perfect vehicle to convey important messages like what we want to convey on Juneteenth.”

