Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park

An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park near Des Moines, Iowa.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park near Des Moines, Iowa.

Campers told Polk County Sheriff’s deputies that they found the skull Friday on a sandbar near a boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park, The Des Moines Register reported.

Deputies did not find any other possible human remains after searching the area.

Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are trying to get more information about the skull, the newspaper reported.

Yellow Banks Park is about 10 miles southeast of Des Moines. The park is more than 500 acres and includes a Native American burial mound and hiking trails.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Latest News

The crash is still under investigation, deputies said.
Jo Daviess County man injured after motorcycle crash
Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Jessica Camacho works as a civil rights investigator for the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights...
Tribute to Heroes: Jessica Camacho
Helping people understand their rights, and how they can fight against discrimination - that’s...
Tribute to Heroes: Jessica Camacho
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.
Events in eastern Iowa commemorate Juneteenth