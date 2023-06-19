Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as it investigates a vehicle theft.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said someone stole a Silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala bearing Iowa license plate ISY671.

The sheriff’s office warned not to approach the vehicle if you see it, but to call the sheriff’s office at 563-568-4521 or 911.

