After wet end to weekend, dry weather returns for several days

Plenty warm, and too dry, over the next several days in eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect temperatures to stay warm over the next few days, as we see similar conditions in the near future.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s are expected each day for the rest of the work week. No rainfall is expected during this time, either, as skies stay mostly sunny. Our weather pattern will generally be stagnant this week, which has been a common theme of much of the time in the past several weeks.

Temperatures will perhaps turn even slightly warmer for the weekend, along with a modest increase in moisture. This allows for a chance of some storms later Saturday night into Sunday, with some scattered showers or storms still possible on Monday.

