CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Eastern Iowa this afternoon, bringing some areas much needed, albeit not enough, rainfall.

Tonight & Juneteenth

Isolated showers will be possible through the evening and diminish overnight with lows cooling into the 60s. Clouds will also decrease overnight, which means we’ll start Juneteenth with lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa. However, patchy fog is also possible late tonight and Monday morning. It will also be much hotter tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast! (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Make sure to drink lots of water and wear sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans! We’ll stay hot and dry for the workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast! (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.