Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Eastern Iowa this afternoon, bringing some areas much needed, albeit not enough, rainfall.

Tonight & Juneteenth

Isolated showers will be possible through the evening and diminish overnight with lows cooling into the 60s. Clouds will also decrease overnight, which means we’ll start Juneteenth with lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa. However, patchy fog is also possible late tonight and Monday morning. It will also be much hotter tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!
A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Make sure to drink lots of water and wear sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans! We’ll stay hot and dry for the workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds

A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!
A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Iowa DCI investigating shooting death of six-year-old
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 18, 2023
A sunny and hot Juneteenth is in the forecast!
A few showers on Father’s Day
A few showers on Father’s Day
A few showers on Father’s Day