Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with a group of leaders of African countries who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” the day after they went to Ukraine. But the meeting on Saturday ended with no visible progress. The seven African leaders visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war.

The African leaders then traveled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who was attending Russia’s showpiece international economic forum. Details about the delegation’s proposals were thin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the three-hour meeting that the Africans’ peace plan consisted of 10 elements but “was not formulated on paper.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

