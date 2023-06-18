Show You Care
Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

Shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge
Shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News_ - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

