Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system. Netanyahu’s announcement Sunday comes after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling. Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it.

The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year, a crisis that was somewhat alleviated by negotiations meant to find a middle ground on the country’s justice system. The decision to move ahead is likely to flare tensions and energize the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday despite the plan being paused.

