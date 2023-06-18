Show You Care
Local blood donations sent to parts Texas panhandle impacted by tornado

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A shipment of blood donations from Eastern Iowa has made its way to Texas following severe storms that ravaged the panhandle.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corp. is made up of several blood donation organizations including Impact Life, which supplies many Eastern Iowa hospitals with blood. It sent a shipment of O-type blood to the Texas panhandle.

“Knowing that you can help anybody within that circle by donating, It’s an easy thing to do to help your community,” said Cathie Freilinger.

Freilinger has been donating blood for the last 15 years. For her, it’s about helping her community. That need to help grew when she learned her blood could be used by anyone.

“I’m O-,” she said. “I felt like it was something I should do more often.

BERC sent an overnight shipment of blood that made its way to Texas Saturday. Leaders say that shipment won’t cut into the local supply.

“It’s a national organization of independent blood centers like ours (BERC),” said Public Relations Manager for Impact Life, Kirby Winn. “We take turns being on call for each other in a case were we see a spike in demand for blood.”

Winn said each organization has a three-week period where they are on call for when situations like the tornado that hit Texas. While he said the shipment won’t make it difficult for hospitals to get needed blood, he said there was still a call for donations. As of Friday, there was a one-day supply of O-, a two-day supply of O+, and a three-day supply of B-.

This is planned, that’s what it means to be on call got the BERC, to know that if you get the call, this is the blood that you would send.

More donors mean more blood is routinely in stock for local hospitals, but also, ensures blood is available in times of serious need in Iowa and across the country.

“It’s something I feel is easy to do,” said Freilinger.

