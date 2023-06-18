Show You Care
Linn County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Darrell Lee Lathum, an inmate from the Linn County Correctional Center. Lathum was incarcerated for charges including Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lathum was at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids and was supposed to return to jail after the hospital stay. Around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon hospital staff reported to the jail that Lathum had escaped from the hospital. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar Rapids Police Department searched the area for Lathum, but couldn’t find the inmate. Lathum is still at large.

Anyone who has information about Lathum or his whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

