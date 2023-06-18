Kernels’ elite prospect Jose Salas also sets an example for his top-prospect little brother

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The life of a minor league player can turn in an instant. Jose Salas was traded to the Twins organization from the Miami Marlins organization earlier this year.

“Justin in shock,” Salas said. “Not really knowing, processing what just happened.”

But his shock turned to excitement; the 20-year-old says he’s grateful to continuing pursuing his dream with a new set of teammates, who he says are the best part of coming to the ballpark.

“Being able to be out here with this group of guys it’s a great feeling.”

His team is like a second family. But Salas has a “first” family in baseball too.

He mentors another prospect, his 17-year-old brother Ethan.

“(I ask) how he’s feeling,” Jose said. “I know he’s out there starting his career right now and I know when I started mine it was fun, but I was far from home.”

Ethan the first minor league player to be born in 2006.

“You’re a man now, you’ve gotta be on your own (in the minor leagues),” Jose said.

Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman says Jose sets a good example for anyone not just his brother.

“He’s a good person he comes ready to play every day,” Dinkleman said. “I think he sets the example for his brother as far as how to go about your business every day.”

The road’s been winding for Salas but he says it’s all in pursuit of a dream.

“The goal is to get to the big leagues and be able to stay up there and perform at a big league level,” he said. “I would love to be on a major league field with my brother. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.