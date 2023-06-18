Show You Care
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, the United States Navy christened a new submarine called the USS Iowa in Groton, Connecticut. Over a thousand miles away in Hiawatha, Iowa, a group of veterans and other community members looked on during a watch party.

About twenty people gathered at the El Kahir Shrine to see the ceremony. One of them was Justin Tisor.

“I was in the United States Navy on a submarine, USS Alexandria out of Groton, Connecticut, which is where the ceremony is taking place today,” said Tisor.

He said the longest he spent underwater was a stretch of 62 days.

“There are no windows, obviously,” said Tisor. “We would tape pictures of the sun underneath—at the top of our bunk so that when you wake up, last thing you see before you go to bed is the sunset.”

Tisor said getting to watch on of these ships join the service and be named after his home filled him with pride.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I mean, if you get the chance to watch one, it’s very unique. I’ve never had the chance. I’m looking forward to it,” said Tisor.

“A lot of times they’ll recycle names of ships, and they brought back the Iowa which is great for us Iowans,” said Tom Kurtz, one of the board members of the Cedar Rapids Shriners, who hosted the watch party.

According to the website for the USS Iowa, this vessel is actually the fourth to be named after the state; the first three were battleships.

“It’s important for the state of Iowa to get some recognition and, the veterans that were on the battleship, they get to see a Iowa ship that now is back in service,” said Kurtz.

Tisor said watching a ceremony happening where he used to be based for a submarine named for his home—it pretty much couldn’t get any better.

“That just ties it all together for me,” said Tisor.

