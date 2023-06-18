A few showers on Father’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky on Father’s Day along with temperatures in the 60s.

Father’s Day & Tonight

Only isolated showers are possible today, but it’s still a good idea to check the radar and grab and umbrella before heading outside to celebrate Dad. In between the showers, we’ll have a most cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, will be quiet with an isolated shower possible here and there and lows dropping into the low 60s.

Starting Father's Day with a few Showers (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Juneteenth and the week ahead

Juneteenth looks hot and mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Starting Father's Day with a few Showers (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.