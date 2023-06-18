Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A few showers on Father’s Day

A few showers on Father’s Day
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky on Father’s Day along with temperatures in the 60s.

Father’s Day & Tonight

Only isolated showers are possible today, but it’s still a good idea to check the radar and grab and umbrella before heading outside to celebrate Dad. In between the showers, we’ll have a most cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, will be quiet with an isolated shower possible here and there and lows dropping into the low 60s.

Starting Father's Day with a few Showers
Starting Father's Day with a few Showers(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Juneteenth and the week ahead

Juneteenth looks hot and mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Starting Father's Day with a few Showers
Starting Father's Day with a few Showers(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Iowa DCI investigating shooting death of six-year-old
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

Latest News

A few showers on Father’s Day
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 18, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Evening, June 17th
Showers move in for Fathers Day
Showers move in for Father’s Day