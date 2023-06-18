Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive. They say Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March.

The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. It said Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, with 26 combat clashes taking place.

