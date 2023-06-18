After becoming a PR2 national champion, one Clear Creek Amana rower has even bigger dreams in the sport

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since starting rowing about a year ago, one Eastern Iowa high schooler is finishing at the top of the podium. He has even bigger dreams for the sport, which include racing in the red, white and blue.

Last March, marked the first time 17-year-old James Duncan got out on the water

“It wasn’t exactly smooth, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

That’s when the soon to be senior at Clear Creek Amana gave rowing a try.

“I think I must have flipped my boat maybe twice that day,” he added.

Duncan has wrestled since he was 5 years old, but it was watching the Olympics on TV when he thought he might be good at rowing. He started competing just months later.

“To be honest, I just like to compete and there’s no better competition than racing. It’s a lot of upper body focus and that’s what I’m good at,” Duncan said.

After winning the Midwest regionals this summer, Duncan qualified for the USRowing Youth National Championships – the biggest junior rowing event in the country. Last week, he became a national champion in the PR2 event, which is the middle of three disability classes.

“The way I’d explain it is like PR3 is like least disabled, PR1 is most disabled. You get separated out by how disabled you are, so I’m kind of in the middle with my cerebral palsy. I’m PR2 which means I row just upper body, so my seat doesn’t move,” he explained.

Duncan plans to continue to work on his craft this summer at the Hawkeye Rowing Club in Iowa City and compete in some local races.

“The main thing is just getting on the water as much as a I can. Getting smoother in the boat and making the boat go faster,” he said he wants to improve on.

His big dream is to end up on a stage like the one he saw on screen.

“The ultimate goal is I want to win a Paralympic gold medal. The U.S. doesn’t have one in rowing and I’d like to be the first,” he said.

Duncan says rowing has felt like home in a way most sports never have.

“I’ve played all sorts of other sports. Wrestling, track, football, but a lot of time it’s I have to change how I do things to fit their sport,” he explained. “With the para rowing, it’s meant for me. It’s kind of nice to be in an environment where that’s the mentality. They work around you, instead of me working around them.”

