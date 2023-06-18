Show You Care
40th Balloon Glow sets new event record

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight was the 40th annual Freedom Festival Balloon Glow in Cedar Rapids and organizers say there was a record number of hot air balloons on display.

Ten balloons lifted off in Jones Park.

There was also live music from groups like 42 Romeo.

This is the second year the event has been at the park - something organizers say has allowed them more room for balloons.

Executive Director of The Freedom Festival “When we were at Brucemore we could only have about three or four just not enough space right and so then we moved out here and now look at that all the spaces we’re 100,000 square feet times bigger than Brucemore.”

Tomorrow, the Army Band will be playing at Lowe Park in Marion.

