Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities

U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Border authorities have seized $2.7 million in illegal swim bladders, the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized 242 pounds of bladders on April 13.

Authorities say the bladders came from the Totoaba fish, which has been endangered since 1979.

They are also considered an Asian cultural delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Border agents say smugglers tried to hide the bladders inside of a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets.

Authorities believe this seizure is the second-largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Update: inmate back in custody
Update: inmate back in custody
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Iowa DCI investigating shooting death of six-year-old
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

Latest News

Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
FILE - At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says