Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Working Iowa: MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities

MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities
MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities(KCRG)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “She was one of the first people I worked with, and she snagged me in. As soon as I looked at her, I said that’s my girl,” said Sorcha Sharp.

Sharp has been working with Tish through the Mayor’s Youth Empowerment Program since 2017. MYEP is a nonprofit in Iowa City offering support to approximately 75 adults with disabilities.

MYEP offers a 24-hour residential program, and an adult day program. MYEP is looking to hire more direct support professionals for both programs.

“So they’re the ones that take them out in the community, they’re the ones that assist them with their daily living skills, with their daily routines,” said MYEP Chief Program Officer Megan Gerber.

Gerber says part-time and full-time positions are available. Hours can be flexible, and full-time employees get a variety of benefits, including paid time off, dental and medical, and a 401K. On the job training is provided.

“Especially over the last year, we revamped our onboarding process and the training specifically to really make sure people are fully understanding. That they’re feeling comfortable. That the people they’re working with are feeling comfortable with them,” said MYEP Services Coordinator Brianna Becicka.

Rewarding was the recurring word used by current staff members to describe working at MYEP.

“They make you laugh. You can see the skill they’ve developed. You get to see them grow. You get to see them become independent members of the community,” said Gerber.

“Opened my heart to a lot of things. Opened my mind to a lot of things, and I feel like I don’t know, I’ve been a lot happier,” said Sharp.

Click HERE for employment opportunities with MYEP.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
Crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Crash on I-380 causing delayed traffic in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after shooting firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for reckless use of a firearm at Iowa City Casey’s

Latest News

From critical care services to surgery to clinics, there are a wide range of positions...
Working Iowa: Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Working Iowa: Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Making sure employees feel heard is something CEO Rocki Shepard believes sets NLM apart from...
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids
New Leader Manufacturing makes precision spreaders for agricultural and highway equipment.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing