Working Iowa: MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “She was one of the first people I worked with, and she snagged me in. As soon as I looked at her, I said that’s my girl,” said Sorcha Sharp.

Sharp has been working with Tish through the Mayor’s Youth Empowerment Program since 2017. MYEP is a nonprofit in Iowa City offering support to approximately 75 adults with disabilities.

MYEP offers a 24-hour residential program, and an adult day program. MYEP is looking to hire more direct support professionals for both programs.

“So they’re the ones that take them out in the community, they’re the ones that assist them with their daily living skills, with their daily routines,” said MYEP Chief Program Officer Megan Gerber.

Gerber says part-time and full-time positions are available. Hours can be flexible, and full-time employees get a variety of benefits, including paid time off, dental and medical, and a 401K. On the job training is provided.

“Especially over the last year, we revamped our onboarding process and the training specifically to really make sure people are fully understanding. That they’re feeling comfortable. That the people they’re working with are feeling comfortable with them,” said MYEP Services Coordinator Brianna Becicka.

Rewarding was the recurring word used by current staff members to describe working at MYEP.

“They make you laugh. You can see the skill they’ve developed. You get to see them grow. You get to see them become independent members of the community,” said Gerber.

“Opened my heart to a lot of things. Opened my mind to a lot of things, and I feel like I don’t know, I’ve been a lot happier,” said Sharp.

Click HERE for employment opportunities with MYEP.

