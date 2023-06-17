What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as monarch

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade. Charles is the colonel in chief and he rode on horseback. Charles received the royal salute as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

It was the first time in more than 30 years that a U.K. monarch has taken part in the pomp-filled ceremony on horseback. Others in the royal family rode in horse-drawn carriages as thousands thronged the Mall to watch the pageantry.

