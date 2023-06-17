Showers move in for Father’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We enjoyed a lovely afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine despite the hazy sky due to wildfire smoke.

Tonight & Father’s Day

Scattered showers and storms will move into Eastern Iowa from the west this evening and continue overnight tonight. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s. We’ll wake up to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will continue through the day on Sunday. That being said, rainfall accumulations with this system will be fairly minimal with up to half an inch possible in spots across Eastern Iowa and isolated higher amounts closer to an inch through Sunday. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures a bit cooler on Sunday in the 70s and 80s.

Showers move in for Fathers Day (MGN)

The Upcoming Workweek

After a gray Father’s Day, sunshine and hot temperatures return for the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers move in for Fathers Day (MGN)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.