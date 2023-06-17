Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds.

Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto’s daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.

