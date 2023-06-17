Show You Care
Iowa DCI investigating shooting death of six-year-old

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOHRVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - June 16th, 2023, at approximately 6:57 am, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from the 500 block of Maple Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found 6-year-old Alexzander Pope deceased inside the residence. While information is sparse, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has named the incident as a shooting death.

Both the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances around Alexzander’s death.

