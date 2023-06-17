Show You Care
Iowa City celebrates Juneteenth with fashion, food, and fun

Today hundreds of people made their way to the Ped Mall in Iowa City to celebrate Black culture and history at the city's annual Juneteenth celebration.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, hundreds of people made their way to the Ped Mall in Iowa City to celebrate Black culture and history at the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration.

The event highlighted creativity with a performance from Isaac Jordan and a fashion show with clothing designed by Wright House Of Fashion.

Royceann’s Soul Food, run by Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter, also provided food at the event. She says this celebration can show children the importance of their heritage.

“We need to know that in order for you to know where you’re going, you need to know where you’ve been. And our kids need that education. All kids. It doesn’t matter who you are. But you need that education to move forward, and that’s what we’re trying to do, move forward.”

For more information on the celebration click here.

