Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches

Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Communities from Houston to New Orleans are opening cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settle across a broad swath of the U.S. South. Also Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, where officials say more than 1,000 customers remain without power after a tornado killed three people late Thursday. Authorities are establishing a cooling center in the small town about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, to counteract the excessive heat.

On Friday afternoon, beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore in Clearwater, Florida, injuring two people from Kansas. The National Weather Service is warning that the heat index could hit 120 degrees in parts of Texas, 112 in Louisiana and 105 in the Miami area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
‘The fight is not over’ Gov. Reynolds prepares to continue fight over abortion law
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Split Iowa Supreme Court keeps block on Heartbeat Law

Latest News

Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
FILE - A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28,...
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
At least 15 injured, two with possible life-threatening injuries, following a Baltimore transit...
16 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building